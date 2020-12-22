Royal Hospital team performs first-of-its kind laparoscopic surgery

Muscat: The Royal Hospital, represented by the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, performed a first-of-its kind laparoscopic surgery to treat obstetric disorders. The operation was conducted on two patients who were suffering from the disorders for quite a long time.

The laparoscopic surgery to close the vesical fistula (an open connection between the colon and the bladder) was conducted by the hospital’s medical team using quality treatment technique. The team was headed by Dr Faiza bint Humaid al Darmakiyah, Specialist of Urogynecology and Pelvic Reconstructive Surgery, in cooperation with Dr Abdulrahman al Farsi, Senior Consultant, Cancerous Tumours and Obstetrics, and Dr Thuraya al Rawahy, Senior Consultant, Obstetrics and Gynecology, in addition to the anaesthesia and nursing crew.

She added that the laparoscopic surgery has been used in this operation as part of an approach to keep pace with the latest advances in the treatment of obstetric disorders/diseases.

Compared to conventional methods, curative treatment of this type help avoid open-wound surgeries, said Dr Faiza, adding that only three openings of 1-1.5 cm are opened. Such surgeries limit complications and shorten patients’ hospital stay.

After following up the case of the two patients for months, it became clear that they were not suffering any complications, said Dr Faiza, noting that the challenge posed to such surgery teams is the scarcity of women specialists. — ONA

