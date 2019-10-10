Royal Hospital symposium focuses on mental well-being

The first Mental Health Day symposium, organised by the Psychosomatic Psychology unit of the Department of Medicine at The Royal Hospital, was held on Thursday under the auspices of Dr Darwish al Muharbi, Ministry of Health’s Under-Secretary of Administrative and Financial Affairs, at the National Heart Centre Auditorium.

Dr Nawal al Mahyijari, Consultant Psychiatrist, pointed out in the introductory speech that the aim of the symposium was to increase awareness about mental health related issues in the region.

The symposium offered a unique opportunity for professionals from various sub-specialties in psychiatry, psychology and adolescent medicine to emphasise the importance of integrating psychiatry into mainstream patient healthcare as well as to promote mental well-being in general. Around 100 participants from different governmental and private healthcare institutes across the Sultanate took part in the event.

The symposium addressed different topics related to mental health, with special emphasis on bullying at workplace. Lectures also reviewed mental capacity assessment and women’s mental health, besides stigma and mental health and workplace burnout.