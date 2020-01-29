Royal Hospital, RAFO conduct medical evacuation drill

Muscat: The Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) and the Royal Hospital conducted a medical evacuation drill on Wednesday. The drill was aimed to prepare the medical staff of the Royal Hospital for the process of transporting patients, injured people and paramedics using helicopters to ensure that they receive treatment as quickly as possible and ensure everyone’s safety. The drill comes within the context of existing cooperation between the Ministry of Defence and the health institutions in the Sultanate.

The drill included a lecture held at the Lecture Hall in the Royal Hospital Training Centre, and practical exercises implemented on the hospital’s helipad. The exercise focused on the mechanism for rescuing patients and injured, safety measures for the medical staff on board, and a medical evacuation.

It is worth noting that this exercise comes within the context of RAFO’s plans aimed to emphasize its readiness to provide air services to governmental health institutions and the citizens and residents in the Sultanate. — ONA