Royal Hospital performs new surgical intervention

Muscat: For the first of its kind in the Sultanate, the Royal Hospital succeeded recently in removing the damaged cells in the pancreas by the laparoscopic ultrasound for a patient suffering from a severe necrotic pancreatitis.

The surgical intervention was performed by a medical team from the Royal Hospital headed by Dr Hisham Abdullah al Dahab, Senior Consultant in Gastroenterology in cooperation with the anesthesiologists and nurses.

Al Dahab pointed out that this intervention is the latest in modern medicine in the field of severe necrotic pancreatitis.

Introducing this technique in the Royal Hospital comes to keep pace with the latest treatment methods used globally in various medical fields. This surgical intervention has no side effects, as the patient can return to his / her daily life routine after three-day. –ONA