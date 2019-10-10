Royal Hospital Holds First Mental Health Day Symposium

Muscat: The Royal Hospital represented by the Psychosomatic Psychology Unit of the Medicine department held on Thursday the First Mental Health Day Symposium under the auspices of MOH’s Undersecretary of Administrative and Financial Affairs His Excellency Dr. Darwish Al Muharbi, at the National Heart Centre Auditorium.

Dr Nawal Al Mahyijari, Consultant Psychiatrist pointed out in the introductory speech that the aim of the symposium was to increase awareness of mental health related issues in the region. This symposium therefore, offers a unique opportunity to gather professionals from a variety of sub-specialties in psychiatry, psychology and adolescent medicine to emphasize the importance of integrating psychiatry into mainstream patient healthcare as well as to promote mental health wellbeing in general.

Around 100 participants from different governmental and private healthcare institutes from different regions in Oman took part in the event.

The symposium addressed spectrum of topics related to the health workers mental health as well mental health in general. The program put an emphasis on bullying at workplace. Furthermore, lectures reviewed mental capacity assessment, women’s mental health. Stigma and mental health, and workplace burnout were also underlined.

It is worth to mention that the WHO (World health organization) has set aside 10 October every year to be observed as World Mental Health Day, with the overall objective of raising awareness of mental health issues around the world and mobilizing efforts in support of mental health.