Royal Hospital conducts successful 4 heart catheterizations   

Muscat: The National Heart Centre (NHC) at the Royal Hospital recently organized the first ever workshop on mitral valve repair via interventional heart catheterization as an alternative to conventional open heart surgeries which deemed unsafe for high risk surgical patient.

Successful surgical operations were performed on four patients who were suffering from severe chronic mitral valve regurgitation. The patients underwent interventional heart catheterization since could not endure traditional open heart surgery to have their mitral valves repaired or replaced due to the high risk associated with surgery. Cardiologists managed to insert a mitraclip through the femoral vein in the leg by using catheterization technique without the need to conduct an open heart surgery.

While conventional open heart requires the surgeon to open the chest to access the heart and the recovery from the operation takes 6-8 weeks, catheterization surgery require a small incision thus enabling patients to recover within a short time.

Mitral valve regurgitation — also called mitral regurgitation, mitral insufficiency or mitral incompetence — is a condition in which the patient’s heart mitral valve doesn’t close tightly, allowing blood to flow backward in the heart. If the mitral valve regurgitation is significant, blood can’t move through the heart or to the rest of the body as efficiently, making the patient feel tired or out of breath.

