Royal Horse Racing Club to start season tomorrow

MUSCAT: The Royal Horse Racing Club will organise the first race day of the current racing season 2019-2020 on Thursday under the auspices of Abbas bin Abdullah al Bahrani, Head of Financial Affairs at Royal Court Affairs. Arabian and thoroughbred horses, including local-bred horses, from various areas of the Sultanate will compete in this race. Horse breeders and trainers are ambitious to crown their efforts and preparations by winning the races of this meeting which will see eight races; six of them for pure Arabians and two for thoroughbreds.

Related