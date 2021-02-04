Royal directives to go ahead with Diba-Lima-Khasab road project

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has directed authorities to proceed with the implementation of Diba-Lima-Khasab road project.

“As part of his Royal keenness to meet citizens’ aspirations and need for projects in different governorates of the Sultanate and, in pursuance of the government’s approach to develop infrastructure, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik gave Royal directives to the departments concerned to press ahead with the implementation of Diba-Lima-Khasab road by finding alternative routes to accomplish the project due to the urgent need for it,” read the statement issued by the Diwan of Royal Court.

The road will play a vital role in connecting villages and wilayats of Musandam Governorate — easing traffic, facilitating the movement of inhabitants and serving the overall goals of development and economic prosperity in the Sultanate.

The Diwan of Royal Court prayed to the Almighty Allah to protect His Majesty the Sultan. It also wished progress for Oman and prosperity for citizens and residents in the Sultanate under the wise leadership of His Majesty the Sultan. — ONA

