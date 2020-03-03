Royal directives to establish Job Safety Fund

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik on Tuesday issued Royal directives to take the necessary measures for establishing Job Security Fund and preparing its system and work mechanisms. The Job Security Fund will be financed with an amount of RO10 million to be paid by His Majesty as establishing budget.

The financial system will be set up later through the participation of employers and workers in the private sector, provided that the necessary steps will be taken in the near future.