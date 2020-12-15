Royal directives for the establishment of two retirement funds

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik on Tuesday gave his directives for the establishment of two retirement funds one for the public and private sectors and the other for the military and security units.

His Majesty gave his directives for amending the minimum years of service required for early retirement to 30 years of service.

His Majesty gave his directives to merge the Supreme Committee tasked with handling the developments resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, and the committee entrusted with addressing the economic impacts of the pandemic.