Royal Decrees ratify agreements with Hungary, Peru, Georgia

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik on Monday issued three Royal Decrees.

Royal Decree No 26/2021 on ratification of agreement between the Government of the Sultanate of Oman and the Government of Hungary on cooperation in the field of Higher Education, signed in Muscat on February 8, 2021.

Article (1) ratifies the aforesaid agreement as per the version attached to this Decree.

Article (2) says that this Decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced from its date of issue.

Royal Decree No 27/2021 on ratification of agreement between the Sultanate of Oman and the Republic of Peru on mutual visa exemption for the holders of diplomatic, special and service passports, signed in Muscat on February 18, 2021.

Royal Decree No 28/2021 on ratification of agreement between the Government of the Sultanate of Oman and the Government of Georgia on mutual visa exemption for the holders of diplomatic, special and service passports, signed in Muscat on February 18, 2021.

