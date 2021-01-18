Royal Decrees announce military appointments

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik on Monday issued two Royal Decrees.

Royal Decree No 10/2021 appoints a Secretary General at the Ministry of Defence.

Article (1) appoints Dr Mohammed bin Nasser bin Ali al Za’abi as Secretary General at the Ministry of Defence with the rank of minister.

Article (2) says that this Decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced on its date of issue.

Royal Decree No 11/2021 on Military Promotions and Appointments.

Article (1) promotes Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis bin Abdullah al Ra’eesi to the rank of Vice Admiral and appoints him as Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces.

Article (2) promotes Air Commodore Khamis bin Hammad bin Sultan al Ghafri to the rank of Air Vice Marshal and appoints him as a Commander of the Royal Air Force of Oman.

Article (3) promotes Commodore Saif bin Nasser bin Mohsen al Rahbi to the rank of Rear Admiral and appoints him as Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman.

Article (4) promotes Air Commodore Eng Saleh bin Yahya bin Mas’oud al Maskari to the rank of Air Vice Marshal and appoints him as Commandant of the National Defence College.

Article (5) says that this Decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced on its date of issue. — ONA

