Royal Decree appoints Supreme Court judges

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos on Thursday issued four Royal decrees as follows:

Royal Decree No. 57/2019 on the appointment of judges at the Supreme Court.

Article (1) appoints the officials listed below as judges at the Supreme Court.

1. Talib bin Khalifa bin Zayed al Maamari.

2. Said bin Salim bin Ahmed al Jabri.

3. Al Mukhtar bin Abdullah bin Issa al Harthy.

4. Dr Al Fadhl bin Ghasn bin Sinan al Hinai.

5. Ibrahim bin Abdullah bin Hamad al Busaidi.

6. Hamad bin Sulyem bin Dhahi al Riyami.

7. Dr Hamad bin Khamis bin Salim al Jahwari.

Article (2) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced on its date of issue.

Royal Decree No.58/2019 on the appointment of a non-resident ambassador for the Sultanate.

Article (1) appoints Ambassador Yousuf bin Ahmed bin Hamad al Jabri, Oman’s Ambassador to the Republic of Austria, as the Sultanate’s Non-resident Ambassador to the Republic of Hungary, the Czech Republic, the Republic of Slovakia, the Republic of Slovenia, the Republic of Croatia, the Republic of Bulgaria and the Republic of Serbia.

Article (2) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and takes effect from its date of issue.

Royal Decree No.59/2019 on the ratification of the Comprehensive Agreement for Established Friendship and Bilateral Cooperation between the Government of the Sultanate of Oman and the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Article (1) ratifies the above-mentioned agreement signed in the City of London on 22/May/2019 in accordance with the version attached to this decree.

Article (2) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced on its date of issue.

Royal Decree No.60/2019 on the ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Sultanate of Oman and the Government of the Republic of Hungary on Mutual Waiving of Visas for Holders of Diplomatic, Special and Service Passports.

Article (1) ratifies the above-mentioned agreement signed in the City of Muscat on 25/April/2018 in accordance with the version attached to this decree.

Article (2) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced on its date of issue. — ONA