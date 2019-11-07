Main 

Royal Decree appointing Secretary-General of Majlis Ash’shura

Oman Observer

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos on Thursday issued a Royal Decree appointing Shaikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Nasser al Nadabi Secretary-General of Majlish Ash’shura. –ONA

Oman Observer

