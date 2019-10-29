Main 

Royal Decree appointing new public prosecutor

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos on Tuesday issued two Royal Decrees as follows:

  1. Appointing Hussain bin Zahir al Hilali, Adviser at the Ministry of Legal Affairs with special grade.
  2. Appointing Nasr bin Khamis bin Mohammed al Sawaae, Public Prosecutor.

