Royal Decree appointing new attorney general

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said on Tuesday issued two Royal decrees, as follows:

Royal Decree No 73/2019 on the appointment of an Adviser at the Ministry of Legal Affairs.

Article (1) appoints Hussein bin Ali bin Zahir al Hilali as Adviser at the Ministry of Legal Affairs with the Special Grade.

Article (2) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced from its date of issue.

Royal Decree No 74/2019 on the appointment of an Attorney General.

Article (1) appoints Nasr bin Khamis bin Mohammed al Sawaee as Attorney General.

Article (2) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced from its date of issue. –ONA