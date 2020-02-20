Front Stories Local 

Royal Decree amends annex 3 of law on state flag, emblem and anthem

Oman Observer

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik on Thursday issued a Royal Decree, No 2/2020, amending Annex (3) of the Law on State’s Flag, Emblem and National Anthem.

Article (1) states that the clause attached to this decree shall replace the clause termed “First” of Annex N 3 attached to the Law on the State’s Flag, Emblem and National Anthem, issued under Royal Decree No 53/2004.

Article (2) cancels all that contradicts this decree or contravenes its provisions.

Article (3) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced on its date of issue. –ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 5232 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Expats held for posing as cops

Oman Observer Comments Off on Expats held for posing as cops

WHO-UHC Ministerial Meeting concludes

Oman Observer Comments Off on WHO-UHC Ministerial Meeting concludes

‘Birds at Al Mouj Golf’ launched

Oman Observer Comments Off on ‘Birds at Al Mouj Golf’ launched