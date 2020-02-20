Front Stories Head stories 

Royal Decree amends Annex 3 of Law on State Flag, Emblem and Anthem

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik on Thursday issued a Royal Decree, No 2/2020, amending Annex (3) of the Law on State’s Flag, Emblem and National Anthem.
Article (1) states that the clause attached to this decree shall replace the clause termed “First” of Annex No 3 attached to the Law on the State’s Flag, Emblem and National Anthem, issued under Royal Decree No 53/2004.
Article (2) cancels all that contradicts this decree or contravenes its provisions.
Article (3) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced on its date of issue. — ONA

