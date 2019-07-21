Royal Cavalry wins French Jullianges endurance horse race

Paris: The Royal Cavalry won first place of the two star 122-kilometre French Jullianges endurance horse race organized by International Equestrian Federation.

The race included 4 stages, as the first stage was for 38 kilometres, the second for 33 kilometres, the third for 31 kilometres and the fourth stage was for 20 kilometres.

35 horse riders from the Sultanate, France, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Spain and the Netherlands participated in the race. Ali bin Hassan al Farsi, riding Raphal de Creer, won the race. –ONA