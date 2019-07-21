Main Oman 

Royal Cavalry wins French Jullianges endurance horse race

Oman Observer ,

Paris: The Royal Cavalry won first place of the two star 122-kilometre French Jullianges endurance horse race organized by International Equestrian Federation.

The race included 4 stages, as the first stage was for 38 kilometres, the second for 33 kilometres, the third for 31 kilometres and the fourth stage was for 20 kilometres.

35 horse riders from the Sultanate, France, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Spain and the Netherlands participated in the race. Ali bin Hassan al Farsi, riding Raphal de Creer, won the race. –ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 3930 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Boost for Indian expats as rupee hits all-time low again

Oman Observer Comments Off on Boost for Indian expats as rupee hits all-time low again

Oman’s aquaculture export potential projected at $7bn

JOMAR MENDOZA Comments Off on Oman’s aquaculture export potential projected at $7bn

Oman citizens in Malaysia warned of water contamination

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman citizens in Malaysia warned of water contamination