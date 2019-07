Royal Cavalry won the Jullianges endurance race in France (July 19-21) which was organised under supervision of International Equestrian Federation. The two-star race was ran for 122 km with 35 riders from Oman, France, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Spain and the Netherlands taking part. Omani rider Ali Hassen al Farsi on saddle of ‘Rafal de Career’ claimed the top honours in the race.

