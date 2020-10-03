Royal Cavalry riders qualify for world championship

Muscat, Oct 3

Oman’s riders from Royal Cavalry secured four spots at the Longines FEI Endurance World Championship 2021 which will take place in Italy in May 2021.

The Sultanate’s riders who will represent the Sultanate in the top equestrian event will include rider Mahmood al Fouri on ‘Dalila’ after his impressive show at the racecourse Fontana Freida Race in Italy. Rider Ahmed Salim al Hamdani on ‘Feneord’ claimed the world direct ticket at the Kastle Segrat race in France. Hussain Ali al Farsi on ‘Rafal De Carrier’ made the mark after successful completion at the Ermelo endurance race (2 Star) in the Netherlands.

The International Equestrian Federation (FEI) had announced the postponement of the FEI Endurance World Championship from September 2020 to May 2021 due to the ongoing pandemic crisis. The new date of the event will enable the riders and horses for better technical preparations as well as the countries are expected to lift the travel restrictions next year.

Oman’s riders delivered a solid performance in the Netherlands at the Ermelo endurance race which was organised under supervision of FEI and concluded recently. The race, which was attended by the Brigadier Abdulrazak al Shahwarzi, Commander of Royal Cavalry, featured four stages and each stage with a distance of 30 km. Adil Said al Balushi on ‘Tharaa’ claimed the second place while Ahmed Salim al Hamdani on ‘Kasba’ finished third. Hisham Saleh on ‘Kash’ ended in the fourth place. With the results, all the three riders booked their tickets for the International horse race for 160 km.

Brigadier Abdulrazak stated that Oman’s presence at the FEI Endurance World Championship 2021 in Italy in May 2021 is another accomplishment for Royal Cavalry and it reflects the development of Royal Cavalry at the international and top equestrian events.

“There was a comprehensive training plan to prepare the riders for this top class equestrian tournament. Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, our national riders managed to secure four direct spots in the FEI Endurance World Championship and we are looking forward to more in the forthcoming races’’, he added.

