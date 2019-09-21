Royal Cavalry placed in fourth position at World Championship for young horses in Italy

Muscat, September 21 – The Royal Cavalry team was placed in the fourth position at the FEI Endurance World Championship for young horses which was held in Pisa City, Italy from September 19 to 20. The two days championship included participation of 19 countries featuring UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Australia, Uruguay, Algeria, Belgium, Czech, Estonia, Slovenia, Portugal, Croatia, Chile, Argentina and the Sultanate. The horse race distance was for 120 kilometres and divided into four stages. The first stage was for 40 Km, second stage for 33 Km, third stage for 27 Km and last round for 20 km. The rider Saleh al Balushi on the horse “ Calipsa” was placed in the fourth position while the UAE team was the winner. The Spain team were the runner’s up and the France team finished in the third place.

