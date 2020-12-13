Royal Cavalry impress in Portugal International Barroca D’alva race

Sports Reporter –

Muscat, Dec 13 –

The Royal Cavalry riders, Ahmed al Hamdani on “Kasba”, Hisham al Farsi on “Kaash” and Saleh al Balushi on “Al Reesa”, secured a spot at the FEI Endurance World Championship in Italy in May 2021 as they managed to finish two international races in Portugal at the Raid International Barroca D’alva race on winning note.

The first race was for a distance of 160 km and featured five rounds. The first round was for 40 km, second round for 35 km, third round for 25 km, fourth round for 35 km and fifth round for 25 km. The race was conducted on tough terrain as the land was slippery due to the mixture of rain and mud. On the other hand, the Royal Cavalry rider Faisal al Farsi, succeeded in ending the International Barroca race which was for a distance of 120 km and featured of four rounds.

The initial round was for 40 km, the second round for 35 km, the third round for 25 km and fourth round for 20 km.

