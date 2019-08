Muscat: Royal Cavalry competently bagged the second place at the race held at Wolverhampton racecourse for pure Arabians. Royal Cavalry’s Azim, a stallion, came second at the first race for pure Arabians which ran for 1,600m, ridden by David Turner and trained by Said al Badi. Also, Royal Cavalry’s Daleel, a stallion, came second at the fourth race for pure Arabians which ran for 2,000m, ridden by Mekenzi and trained by Said al Badi.

