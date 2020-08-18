Royal Cavalry bags six medals at Vichy Arabian Horse Show

The Royal Cavalry won six medals, including 3 gold, two silver and one bronze in Vichy Arabian Horse Show with the participation of 71 horses. The two-day championship was held in France.

In the first day, the mare “Eliana RC” won the first place in the mare category for the age of /3/ years. The colt “Labeeb RC” won the first place in the category of colt for the age of /2/ years and the colt “Jawad RC” won the first place in the colt category for the age of /3/ years. The mare “Mahera RC” won the second place in the mare category for ages from /4/ to /6/ years. The horse “Amjad Al Adiyat” won first place in the gelding horse category.

In the second day, the colt “Jawad” won the first place and the gold medal of the colt championship for the age of /3/ years and the colt “Labeeb RC” achieved the second place and the silver medal in the championship of colts for the age of /2/ years. The mare “Rajaa RC” achieved the second place and the silver medal in the championship of mare for the age of one year. The mare “Nassia RC” won the third place and the bronze medal for the one-year-old mare championship. The mare “Eliana RC” won the first place and the gold medal for the three-year-old mare championship. The mare “Mahera RC” won first place and the gold medal of the mare championship

The Royal Cavalry horses won three other prizes. The mare “Mahera RC” won the best mare in the movement category, the mare “Raja RC” won the best head award in the championship, and the mare “Mahera” won the best mare award in the championship. –ONA

