Rowhani says spat with Turkey over poem is over

A disagreement between Iran and Turkey following a poem recited by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been resolved, Iranian President Hassan Rowhani said on Monday. On Thursday, Erdogan recited a poem in the Azerbaijani capital Baku about the division of territories predominantly inhabited by Azeris between Iran and Russia in the 19th century. Iran slammed the poem as interference in its domestic affairs and summoned the Turkish ambassador, but all has now been smoothed over, Rowhani said. “We were assured by the foreign minister as well as Turkey’s ambassador that Erdogan had quoted the poem without any ulterior motive,” Rowhani told a news conference.

