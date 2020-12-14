Region World 

Rowhani says spat with Turkey over poem is over

Oman Observer

A disagreement between Iran and Turkey following a poem recited by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been resolved, Iranian President Hassan Rowhani said on Monday. On Thursday, Erdogan recited a poem in the Azerbaijani capital Baku about the division of territories predominantly inhabited by Azeris between Iran and Russia in the 19th century. Iran slammed the poem as interference in its domestic affairs and summoned the Turkish ambassador, but all has now been smoothed over, Rowhani said. “We were assured by the foreign minister as well as Turkey’s ambassador that Erdogan had quoted the poem without any ulterior motive,” Rowhani told a news conference.

You May Also Like

Gunman injures 3 at German rail station

Oman Observer Comments Off on Gunman injures 3 at German rail station

Punjab factory collapse toll 11, CM orders probe

Oman Observer Comments Off on Punjab factory collapse toll 11, CM orders probe

Truck bomb in Afghan province kills 15

Oman Observer Comments Off on Truck bomb in Afghan province kills 15