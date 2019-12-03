Rouhani receives Alawi

President Hassan Rouhani of Iran received Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, in Tehran on Tuesday. Bin Alawi conveyed greetings of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos along with best wishes of health and well-being to President Rouhani. The Iranian President asked Bin Alawi to convey his greetings along with sincere wishes of health and well-being to His Majesty the Sultan. The meeting reviewed the bilateral relations as well as issues of common concern and the latest developments in the region. — ONA

