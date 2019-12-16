Rouhani ‘finalising’ first visit to Japan in decades

TEHRAN: Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani is finalising with Japan a visit to Tokyo, officials in Tehran said on Monday, in what will be the first such trip in two decades. The trip would likely take place around December 20, after Rouhani visits Malaysia for a Muslim leaders summit in Kuala Lumpur, Japanese and Iranian media reported. “This trip (to Japan) is being finalised,” Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi told a press conference in Tehran.

Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said discussions would focus on “expanding economic relations” between the two countries. “Mr Rouhani’s trip to Japan has nothing to do with issues such as negotiations with America,” Rabiei said. “However, our Japanese friends usually convey messages or initiatives, which we welcome… and seriously examine,” he added, stressing the bilateral focus of the visit. Rouhani would be the first Iranian president to visit Japan since 2000. He is expected to meet Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who travelled to Tehran in June. — AFP