Rouble eases after biggest one-day gain in four years

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble eased slightly in early trade on Friday after posting its biggest one-day gain against the dollar since November 2016, as oil prices edged lower and markets remained on edge over vote counting in the US presidential election.

At 0742 GMT, the rouble weakened 0.3 per cent to 77.23, heading away from 76.78, its strongest level since October 27 that it hit on Thursday.

Investors are betting that Democrat Joe Biden will become the next president but Republicans will retain control of the Senate, which will make it difficult for the Democrats to pass the larger fiscal spending package they have been pushing.

The rouble will be the main beneficiary of this situation as the separation in power will limit the political abilities of US democrats, ITI Capital said in a note.

For weeks, the rouble has been under pressure over fears of more sanctions against Moscow, something that some analysts said was possible should Biden win.

Versus the euro, the Russian currency eased 0.4 per cent to 91.40.

The rouble traded around 61 to the dollar and 70 against the euro in early 2020 before oil prices fell and the coronavirus crisis hit Russia.

COVID-19 infections were on the rise in Russia and the Kremlin has said the situation was alarming though it had no plans for a lockdown.

Brent crude oil a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was 1.05 per cent lower at $40.50 a barrel, as new lockdowns in Europe to halt the virus outbreak fuelled concerns about the outlook for demand.

Russian stock indexes were down.

The dollar-denominated RTS index slid 0.9 per cent to 1,160.6 points after rallying the day before. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index shed 0.6 per cent to 2,844.9. — Reuters

