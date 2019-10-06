Local 

ROP urges people to join campaign against cyber crime

Muscat: Royal Oman Police (ROP) said that cybercrimes cause enormous financial and material losses to individuals, companies and also to the nation.

ROP said that the most prominent types of crimes against commercial establishments are phishing and email hacking while the crime against individuals includes money fraud.

Brigadier Rashid bin Salem al Badi, Director General of Criminal Investigations, said the Royal Oman Police is making multiple efforts to prevent financial fraud by raising the efficiency of workers in banking institutions in line with the global technological developments.

Al Badi said the ROP joint campaign with Bank Muscat includes awareness messages and campaigns on radio and television, interviews press briefings and lectures in universities and colleges among others.

He said that people should exercise caution against online crimes that take place through the Internet or phone calls/messages and immediately report such incidents.

 

