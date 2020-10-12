Stay committed to instructions, urges ROP

Muscat: Royal Oman Police (ROP) noted that the first night of lockdown and ban on movement imposed by the Supreme Committee for handling the developments of the Covid-19 pandemic witnessed commitment by citizens and residents.

ROP said its personnel are deployed around the clock in all locations across the Sultanate to prevent all forms of family and social gatherings throughout the day.

ROP also monitors the implementation of movement ban and closure of public places and commercial stores from 8pm to 5am with the support of the Police Aviation and drones and monitors lockdown through activating checkpoints between the governorates during the lockdown hours to prevent the movement of those who are not authorized. Besides, ROP also supervises the closures of beaches around the clock.

In order to ensure that the basic services and travellers’ movement are not affected during the lockdown period, ROP has permitted the presence of one person along with the truck driver and also allowed travellers moving to and from the airport to be accompanied by one person provided they carry a print copy of the flight ticket. The staff of Muscat and Salalah airports are allowed to pass provided they carry their labour card. Fishermen are required to coordinate with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resource and the Walis’ offices to obtain movement permits during the lockdown period.

Royal Oman Police hopes that citizens and residents continue to comply with the warnings and instructions issued by the authorities concerned to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.