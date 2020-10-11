ROP to use drones during night lockdown

Muscat: In line with the recent decisions of the Supreme Committee on Covid-19, the Royal Oman Police (ROP) said that the movement of people will be fully prohibited between 8 pm and 5 am, until October 24.

ROP said it will intensify the traffic patrols and use remote-controlled aircraft (drones) to monitor the movement of people during the lockdown hours.

Travelers arriving and departing through airports will be allowed to reach their destinations provided they furnish air tickets as proof.

ROP has urged owners of establishments, companies, and shops to adjust the operating hours to allow their staff to reach homes before 8 pm.

Vehicles that will be allowed to move during the lockdown are emergency vehicles (electricity/water/communications), garbage and sewage trucks, ambulance, and civil defense vehicles, food supply, and consumables, fish transport vehicles, oil, gas, and water tankers, medical staff as well as workers in the field hospital at the old airport, trucks transporting containers for imports and exports through ports and official border posts (truck drivers only), emergency and humanitarian situations as well as patients with appointments in hospitals and medical centers (proof of appointment letter or SMS will be required).