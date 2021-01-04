ROP to mark its annual day tomorrow

Muscat: Royal Oman Police (ROP) on Tuesday will mark its annual day which falls on January 5 each year.

This year’s celebration comes as ROP has made various achievements with the blessed Renaissance being renewed under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, Supreme Commander.

ROP affiliates have proven high efficiency and competence in the handling of changes and developments most notably Covid-19, utilizing modern technology to provide quality services as well as the achievements that took place in criminology, traffic and customs.

ROP has become the focus of everyone’s attention due to a series of achievements and successes it has made in various levels.

The Sultanate has recorded zero in the Global Terrorism Index (GTI) published by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP) for the eighth consecutive year. The score maintained by the Sultanate since the publication of first GTI report in 2012 represents the highest security level from terrorism threat.

Among the many achievements made by ROP, the 2020 Criminal Index shows that crimes against society such as theft, cyber extortion, money laundering and premeditated arson have declined.

The Directorate-General for Combating Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances carried out qualitative operations and crackdowns on several drug smuggling and trafficking networks.

The Sultanate has expanded cooperation with regional and world countries and international organizations in multiple fields including dealing with cross border crimes with the spread of Covid-19. This also includes exchange of expertise, international cooperation in arresting criminals and exchange of information regarding international crimes.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The ROP Coast Guard vessels cruise Oman’s regional waters performing their security and humanitarian duties in cooperation with the other military and security bodies. ROP Coast Guard undertakes the tasks of combating smuggling and piracy operations as well as keeping safety and security at sea ports and maritime facilities.

The Directorate-General of Police Aviation provides support and assistance to the other units. It carries out patrols to monitor the Sultanate’s coastline and track suspicious boats on the Omani regional waters besides transporting police personnel to remote locations and conducting search and rescue operations and medical evacuation as well as delivery of food supplies and necessities to residents of mountainous areas.

Royal Oman Police has made a great success in providing electronic services to citizens and residents utilizing the latest and most advanced technologies through the ROP website and smartphone application.

As part of its annual day celebrations, ROP is set to launch a number of E-Systems with a view of streamlining and improving the services provided to the public.

The Directorate-General of Customs at Royal Oman Police has contributed to facilitating trade and boosting the logistics sector positioning the Sultanate on top of the cross-border trade index, 2020 at the GCC level. The report pointed to the infrastructure modernization at Sohar Port and the introduction of inspection operations based on risk management e-system.

Bayan Customs System provides all customs-related services electronically. The system has an electronic single-window system connected with 48 government departments. The Bayan system won the best integrated government project award in 2018 as part of the Sultan Qaboos Award for Excellence in eGovernment.

The years 2015-2019 have seen a great development in terms of the rise in traffic safety indicators and the increase in road lengths and vehicle numbers.

The data provided by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) showed the number of road accidents declined by 66.2 per cent from 6,279 in 2015 down to 2,8120 in 2019.

The decline in road accident numbers and related deaths is the outcome of the efforts made by ROP which mainly focused on raising traffic awareness among the general public.

Out of belief in the role of women and the importance of integrating them in police work, female police affiliates are performing their roles with high efficiency in different units of ROP including training, general security, inquiries and criminal investigation and traffic. Besides, female police have proven high skills and competence in the other fields such as special operations aviation, among others. — ONA