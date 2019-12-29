ROP to mark Annual Day on January 5

MUSCAT: Brigadier General Said bin Hamad al Balushi, ROP Commander of Muscat Governorate, confirmed that the 5th of January is a day for the renewal of allegiance and loyalty to the Supreme Commander. On this day, the Royal Oman Police celebrates the achievements it made over the course of the year. ROP holds celebrations, joined by all the state sectors and the general public, to renew its pledge to move ahead with the march of development and modernisation.

On this day, His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, inaugurated the Police Academy in Nizwa and handed over its flag. The name was later changed to the Sultan Qaboos Academy for Police Sciences. It is the flagship training institution and the first stop for the police personnel. From that day, the 5th of January has been designated as the annual ROP Day to commemorate the anniversary of His Majesty opening of the Police Academy, Al Balushi said.

The ROP Commander of Muscat Governorate added: “The follower of the ROP march will find that a number of achievements have been made since its foundation. These achievements continue in all fields in line with the march of comprehensive development. On the side of security, ROP has given priority to the spreading of peace and security all across the Sultanate through establishing ROP geographical commands, police stations, special task police units all of which are equipped with modern tools, devices and vehicles. All these measures have contributed to the prevalence of security, deterrence of crimes and easy apprehension of offenders.”

ROP has attached great importance to the provision of services by establishing service centres which provide the services of passports, traffic and civil status enabling citizens and residents to have their necessary services accomplished without the need to travel a long distance or spend a lot of money, Al Balushi said.

In the field of human resources development, Al Balushi explained that ROP has prioritised human building and developing the skills of the ROP personnel stemming from the belief that the human element is key to keeping peace and security inspired by the directives of His Majesty who stressed the importance of giving attention to human resources and providing all means of developing their skills.

The ROP Commander of Muscat Governorate explained that ROP has is keeping pace with technology by introducing it in most of its work and services with the aim of easing the procedures for citizens and residents. Besides, ROP set up easily accessible communication platforms which earned several regional and international awards.

