ROP to launch electronic work visas soon

Muscat: Royal Oman Police (ROP) will soon launch the electronic work visas as part of the efforts to develop and expand the scope of the e-Visa system.

Under the new system, the PROs at various establishments will be not required to visit the offices of Directorate General of Passport and Residence and instead can get the formalities completed provided they are registered in the e-Visa system.

The companies and organizations already registered in the e-Visa system will be eligible to apply for work visas online in the initial stage.

The owners of the new commercial companies, not previously registered in the old system, must go the nearest branch of the General Directorate of Passports and Residence to register
Commercial Register in the old system and then follow these steps: –

They should register as a user under the electronic visa system by visiting the website https://evisa.rop.gov.om.

