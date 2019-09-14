Local 

ROP to auction seized vehicles in Azaiba, Sur

Muscat: Royal Oman Police has announced an auction for seized vehicles at Azaiba and Sur detention yards, with proposals to be submitted in closed envelopes.

ROP said that the vehicles can be inspected within seven days from the date of publication of the announcement during the official working hours between September 22-26.

The bidder should pay the value of vehicles electronically and take their possession within a maximum period of three days from the date of the auction.

The bidder shall pay a fee of RO for each day of delay to take possession of the vehicle, a statement from ROP said.

