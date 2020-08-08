ROP thanks citizen, residents for successful lockdown

Muscat: Royal Oman Police (ROP) continues to implement the decisions of the Supreme Committee to ban movement from 9 pm to 5 am, which will be effective until August 15.

ROP thanked citizens and expatriates for cooperating and for complying with the precautionary measures aimed to stem the spread of the Covid-19.

ROP said that citizens and residents have complied with the decision of the Supreme Committee banning movement in the evening, and its decision to lock down the governorates of the Sultanate through the control checkpoints set up by ROP in cooperation with the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF).

During the Eid Al Adha holidays, ROP stepped up monitoring to prevent gatherings as part of its efforts aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus.

Data registered at the Directorate-General of Operations showed the registrations of a limited number of violations during the previous period mainly for not wearing a face mask.

Directorate-General of Operations continues to receive reports related to violations of the decisions taken by the Supreme Committee and dealing with them in cooperation with the relevant authorities.

ROP continues to undertake its role in dealing with all types of incidents and maintaining security and stability all over the Sultanate.

ROP said that it is taking the maximum preventive measures to contain the virus through deploying security and traffic patrols, monitoring the public places with the support of the Police Aviation and monitoring the individuals’ abidance by social distancing rules.