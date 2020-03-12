ROP strengthens coronavirus response through education of personnel

MUSCAT: To better respond to the coronavirus pandemic, the General Administration of Medical Services of the Royal Oman Police organised two awareness lectures attended by the two units of the Police Task Forces in the states of Ibra and Mahdhah today.

In the said lectures, the Medical Services lecturers broke down information about the coronavirus (COVID-19), its character and form of transmission as well as its prevention methodologies.

As enforcers of the law, they were also shown the practical application of the mechanisms to be used in order to control it as well as shown a demonstration of the correct ways to limit the spread.

The General Administration of Medical Services aims to raise awareness about the virus and educate all of the staff and employees from each department including all department leaders of the ROP to provide them with proper information that they can transmit to the society.

