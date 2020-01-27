ROP says it can seize vehicle if law is violated

Muscat: Royal Oman Police (ROP) warned that a vehicle from its owner or driver can be seized if it is found to have violated the traffic law. “This is within its rights”, the ROP said.

According to ROP, vehicles can be seized by the police if a motorist is found to be using a vehicle without valid insurance or if the vehicle is found to be with export/import number plates even after the prescribed validity period.

Earlier, ROP stipulated that the driver of a vehicle can be arrested for using a mobile phone or any electronic gadgets while driving if the offense has been repeated within three months of the first violation.

These warnings issued by ROP are beside the fines stipulated under the traffic law.

The fine for using mobile phones or any other electronic device while driving is RO15 with two black points.

In the case of repeated violations, motorists will be subjected to a maximum of 10 days in prison or a fine of not more than RO300 if found to be using a phone or any electronic gadgets while driving.

Similarly, driving with export or import plates after the expiry of the prescribed period can also lead to a fine of RO35 and with one black point.

ROP says it is permissible to reserve a vehicle if a motorist fined for violating the glass tinting rules repeats the offense within 90 from the date of the first violation.

Vehicles can be also seized if writings or drawings, banners or advertisements are displayed without permission to do so.

The traffic rules have been tightened over the years to reduce the number of traffic accidents.

The number of accidents reported in June 2019 was higher at 210, compared to the preceding months of May (180) and April (163), though the number of traffic accidents saw a decline of 17.3 percent in June 2019, compared to a year ago.

As per the statistics issued by NCSI, 60 percent of the accidents took place at night June in which 240 people were injured, including 178 Omanis and 62 expatriates.

Among the casualties, 33 of them were Omanis (24 men) and 17 expatriates (16 men).

Forty Omanis lost lives in April and May accidents compared to 27 expatriates.

The majority of accidents were reported from Muscat (23.8 percent) while 54 Omani women and 11 expatriate women were injured in these accidents.