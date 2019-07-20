Local Main Uncategorized 

ROP refutes reports on new vehicle ‘registration’ rule

Muscat: Royal Oman Police (ROP) has denied reports related to the new conditions that have been applied to the renewal of vehicle registration.

In a statement, ROP said, “There is no truth to what is being circulated through the social media with regards to linking of vehicle registration renewals to payment of electricity and water bills. Strict take legal action will be taken against the person who publishes such reports.”

It urged the public to take the correct information from official sources.

