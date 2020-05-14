ROP refers group to judicial authorities for gathering

A group of people have been referred to the judicial authorities on charges of gathering and violation of the decisions issued by the Supreme Committee tasked with tackling Covid-19.

In a statement issued by Royal Oman Police on Thursday said that the Police Command of North Al Sharqiyah arrested a group of people for gathering and violation the Supreme Committee’s decisions. The offenders have been referred to the judicial authorities for further procedures.

ROP calls on all to stop gatherings and abide by the social distancing for the public benefit. It also calls on all to cooperate with the various bodies involved in containing this pandemic.