ROP receives over 8,000 calls on first day of night lockdown

MUSCAT: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) commended citizens’ and resident’s cooperation and commitment to the decisions issued by the Supreme Committee tasked with tackling the developments resulting from Covid-19 related to the nighttime closure of commercial activities and ban on individual and vehicle movement between 8 pm and 5 am.

Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah bin Said al Jaafary, Director of Planning and Special Operations at the Directorate-General of Operations, affirmed that ROP continues to carry out its national roles in combating coronavirus. He added that the first day of lockdown and movement ban witnessed compliance with lockdown orders by citizens and residents in all governorates of the Sultanate reflecting social awareness towards the measures aimed at containing the Covid-19 pandemic.

Al Jaafary called on the public to contact the number 1099 only for reports associated with violations of the Supreme Committee’s decisions, adding that the ROP accident centre received more than 8,000 calls on the first day of the lockdown mostly general inquiries about the lockdown and movement ban, urging individuals to call the nearest police station for urgent reports and emergency cases that require timely response.

The ROP official urged citizens and residents to finish their shopping prior to the start of the lockdown to ensure that they reach home before 8 o’clock. — ONA