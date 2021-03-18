Main Oman 

ROP receives award for best film on cybercrimes combating

Muscat: The best awareness film on combating cyber crimes was granted to the Royal Oman Police.

This came during the awarding ceremony organized by the General Secretariat of the Council of Arab Interior Minister on the sidelines of the 44th video Conference of Arab Police and Security Leaders 2021 in Tunis.

The competition, in which many Arab countries were taking part, aimed to deepen citizen security awareness, and encourage them to contribute to the prevention of cyber crimes. 

In cooperation with the private sector institutions, the ROP’s participation aimed to enlighten the community at the risk of these crimes. 

