ROP, PMSA sign MoU on maritime cooperation

MUSCAT: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) to cooperate in the maritime field and exchange information between the two sides. The MoU was signed by Maj Gen Hamad bin Sulaiman al Hatmi, Assistant Inspector General of Police and Customs for Operations, and Ahsan Wagan, Pakistani Ambassador to the Sultanate. Signing the MoU comes within the framework of promoting cooperation between the two sides in the fields of maritime safety, sharing information and expertise. — ONA

