Local 

ROP, PMSA sign MoU on maritime cooperation

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) to cooperate in the maritime field and exchange information between the two sides. The MoU was signed by Maj Gen Hamad bin Sulaiman al Hatmi, Assistant Inspector General of Police and Customs for Operations, and Ahsan Wagan, Pakistani Ambassador to the Sultanate. Signing the MoU comes within the framework of promoting cooperation between the two sides in the fields of maritime safety, sharing information and expertise. — ONA

You May Also Like

MOH to replace 43 expat pharmacists

Oman Observer Comments Off on MOH to replace 43 expat pharmacists

Sultanate tops in development

Oman Observer Comments Off on Sultanate tops in development

Ophthalmic conference on Friday

Oman Observer Comments Off on Ophthalmic conference on Friday