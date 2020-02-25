Local 

ROP, PMSA ink pact on maritime field

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) to cooperate in the maritime field and exchange information between the two sides.

The MoU was signed by Maj Gen Hamad bin Sulaiman al Hatmi, Assistant Inspector General of Police and Customs for Operations, and Ahsan Wagan, Pakistani Ambassador to the Sultanate.

Signing the MoU comes within the framework of promoting cooperation between the two sides in the fields of maritime safety, sharing information and expertise. –ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 5268 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Forum to promote Sharqiyah attractions

Oman Observer Comments Off on Forum to promote Sharqiyah attractions

ROP arrests 119 infiltrators

Oman Observer Comments Off on ROP arrests 119 infiltrators

Spotlight: Beat burnout for better life

Lakshmi Kothaneth Comments Off on Spotlight: Beat burnout for better life