ROP participates in INTERPOL meeting

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) participated in the meeting of the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) on global police cooperation in light of the Corona pandemic (Covid-19).

The virtual meeting was chaired by Col Salim bin Said al Maamari, Assistant Director General of Criminal Inquiries and Investigations.

The meeting dealt with many topics related to international cooperation in the security fields and the unprecedented challenges to address the emerging crimes due to the Corona pandemic. –ONA

