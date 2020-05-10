ROP participates in dialogue session on Coronavirus pandemic

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP), represented by the Directorate General of Inquiries and Criminal Investigations, participated in a videocall dialogue session.

The session was organised by the Ministry of Interior of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on the future of police work in the shadow of the Coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19).

The dialogue session, in which more than 60 countries took part, in addition to members of civil society and law enforcement officers around the world, aimed at exchanging ideas and opinions on crime and its developments during the current and future stage under the current health conditions. –ONA