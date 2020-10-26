ROP organises HR workshop

The Royal Oman Police’s General Department of Criminal Inquiries and Investigations carried out a workshop for personnel to deal with reports of human trafficking. The workshop included several topics, the most important of which are mechanisms for dealing with reports of human trafficking, responding to inquiries of the informant and the procedures to be taken regarding the report. This workshop is part of the training programs for ROP employees for combating human trafficking in accordance with international standards, as it aims to provide a quick response to criminal reports in general, as well as developing and improving the capabilities of personnel in this aspect.

