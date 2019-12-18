ROP, Marriott ink deal to introduce Courtyard hotel brand in Nizwa

The Royal Oman Police Pension Fund has inked a deal with Marriott International to debut the Courtyard by Marriott brand in Nizwa, Oman.

When it opens in 2024, Courtyard by Marriott Nizwa Resort will offer flexible spaces to work, network and relax, making it the ideal destination for guests looking to stay connected, productive and balanced while travelling. The resort will be strategically located along the Muscat-Nizwa highway, in close proximity to key tourist sites including Jabal Akhdar, Jabal Shams, Nizwa Souk and Fort Nizwa.

Abdullah Al Jahwary, Assistant General Manager (AGM), Royal Oman Police Pension Fund said, “Delivering on the Government’s vision of promoting the Sultanate as a key destination on the world tourism map, we are pleased to announce our collaboration with Marriot International to introduce the Courtyard by Marriott brand to the Sultanate of Oman.”

He added, “The resort will be in the ancient city of Nizwa which is considered to be the ‘Cultural capital’ of the Sultanate. It will provide an opportunity for the international and local guests to explore and experience the rich heritage of the Sultanate along with the international hospitality standards of Marriott International. This will also help to diversify and strengthen the national economy while providing enhanced employment opportunities for citizens and downstream social and economic benefits for the local community.”

Jerome Briet, Chief Development Officer, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International added: “We are delighted to collaborate with the Royal Oman Police Pension Fund to introduce the Courtyard by Marriott brand in Oman. The signing will also mark our first property in Nizwa, which continues to grow as a key tourism hub for the country. Oman remains an important growth market for us in the region and we continue to look for opportunities to diversify our brand portfolio across the Sultanate.”

The new resort will comprise 200 spacious guest rooms – including 30 chalets – with a modern design, plush bedding and flexible workspaces. Leisure facilities at the resort are expected to include a signature spa, a fully-equipped fitness centre, swimming pool and a play area for kids. It will also offer three food and beverage outlets, including a speciality restaurant, and a 500 sqm multi-purpose hall along with other flexible meeting and event spaces.

Nizwa is a city steeped in rich history and located at the base of the Western Hajjar Mountains. The city benefits from its strategic location at the crossroads of routes linking the interior with Muscat, with tourist attractions including Nizwa Fort, one of the most visited national monuments in Oman. Amongst its many attractions, it also claims a traditional Souq and World Heritage Site, Falaj Daris – the largest water channel in Oman which supplies the surrounding countryside’s plantations.

