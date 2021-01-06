ROP launches new online traffic services

IBRI: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) on Wednesday opened a traffic safety institutes system in different governorates of the Sultanate, and launched three online traffic services. The new online traffic services include an electronic system for the testing of drivers, online issuance of driver’s licence and online issuance of vehicle registration card.

This was announced at an event held at the Traffic Safety Institute in Ibri in Al Dhahirah Governorate as part of the Royal Oman Police (ROP) Annual Day celebrations held under the auspices of Lt Gen Hasan bin Mohsin al Shraiqi, Inspector-General of Police and Customs.

The opening of the traffic safety institutes system marks the beginning of an integrated electronic system that utilises modern technology and advanced devices for the training of vehicle drivers and increasing their traffic awareness in partnership with local and international entities.

The electronic driver’s testing is aimed at facilitating the application procedures through a technical system that allows the applicants to perform the preliminary test required for obtaining a driver’s licence electronically. The e-system enables the applicant to book an appointment and do the theoretical tests electronically following which the applicant moves to simulation devices that utilises augmented reality technology.

The online issuance of driver’s licence and vehicle registration cards enables the user to get copies of the driver’s licence and vehicle registration cards and save them on their smartphone. The service also enables the user to follow up the status and validity of the driver’s licence. The system can be accessed via the ROP smartphone application.

Brigadier Engineer Mohammed bin Awad al Rawas, Director-General of Traffic stated that the traffic safety institutes will contribute to raising traffic awareness in all governorates of the Sultanate and play a significant role in qualifying motorists and road-users. They will also provide qualification programmes for drivers involved in several road accidents or have a record of multiple traffic violations as well as the drivers of public transport vehicles such as school buses and trucks.

